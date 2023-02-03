Prabhu Deva starrer 'Wolf': First motion poster unveiled

Actor/director/choreographer Prabhu Deva's upcoming film Wolf's first motion poster has been unveiled.
The first motion poster of his multilingual highly-anticipated film has been unveiled. Taking it to his twitter account, Prabhu revealed the poster himself. He wrote: “Here’s the first look and motion poster of my film #Wolf. Written and directed by @vinoo_venketesh.”
The poster features him in an extremely new avatar. It also a gives out a creepy vibe due to the howl of a wild creature; it sounds pretty unsettling to the audience.
Directed by Vinoo, Wolf is psychological thriller that also features: Anusuya Bharadwaj, Anju Kurian, Raai Laxmi, Ramesh Thilak in vital roles. The film has been shot in different locations of India including; Bengaluru, Andaman, Nicobar and Chennai.
As mentioned earlier, Prabhu Deva starrer Wolf is a multilingual film therefore it will be released in Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu, reports IndiaToday.
