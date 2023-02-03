Prince Harry branded 'bully' as memoir 'Spare' attacks royals

Prince Harry is under the radar over content from his memoir 'Spare.'
The Duke of Sussex has been branded a 'bully' as he continues to attack the royal family for the sake of 'revenge.'
Author Angela Levin says that the father-of-two is in the "pursuit of revenge and control"
She also noted how the Duke of Sussex "overstepping the mark" and targeting his blood relatives for the sake of gains.
She said: "This all comes from a man who is known for guarding his own privacy.
"One who has himself in the last few years behaved like a bully in the pursuit of revenge and control," she noted.
"King Charles' image as well as his reign begins with the Coronation, so he must leave Harry at home"
Australia may formally sever ties from the royal family: report
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle warned ahead of King Charles III's coronation
Harry Styles suffers wardrobe disaster in front of Jennifer Aniston
Angelina Jolie shares her experience of visiting Sinjar
Emma Roberts spotted having a smoke and stimulating char with beau Cody John and Ashley Benson