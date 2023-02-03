Meghan Markle's absence from spotlight fuels split rumours with Prince Harry

Meghan Markle has reportedly sought 'time apart' from her husband Prince Harry amid their split rumours.



Meghan's absence from her husband's promotional TV interviews for "Spare", and silence after the book's success has set tongues wagging about their relationship amid the predictions about the couple's divorce. Some have began to speculate that there is trouble in their marriage.

According to Heat magazine, she chose to stay away because she wanted "to be seen as a person in her own right" and that it "annoys her that she's labelled clingy."



She believes that the more time they spend apart, the more business ventures they can do independently. The publication pointed out that "Harry is not got nearly the same number of friends in America" as Meghan Markle, "so it's a real change for him to suddenly detach himself from her following all three years as a unit." He considers it a "big change" to have to follow his wife's advice that "it'll do them both good to spread their wings a little."

In January, a psychic claimed that their marriage will start to "fracture" and ultimately lead to them separating and this would turn Prince Harry into a "deeply troubled man."