Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury share an adorable video of baby daughter

Molly Mae and Tommy Fury couldn't contain their joy as they shared their little bundle of joy on social media.

On Thursday, February 2, Molly Mae and Tommy Fury were doting on their baby daughter who they named, Bambi.

Molly Mae, 23, shared a sweet video on her Instagram story, of the family of three, enjoying some quality time together.

Little Bambi lay on top of her dad; the 23-year-old boxer, covered in a white blanket. Meanwhile, Molly Mae cosied up to them both and kissed her daughter's head, cited from Daily Mail.

Molly appeared makeup free in the video, in a high bun, as she couldn't contain her smile and waved her daughter's little hand toward the camera.

She captioned the post, "My family." In another snap, Bambi was wrapped up in blankets and appeared to cover her own face. Molly Mae jokingly captioned the snap, "No more pics mum, come on."







