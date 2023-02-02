Inside Jennifer Garner, John Miller relationship following their brief split

Jennifer Garner is "very happy" with her beau John Miller ever since they reconciled their romance a year ago.

The Adam Project star and the CaliBurger CEO share a “very special” bond, an insider told Us Weekly just days after the two were seen looking smitten in Santa Barbara, Calif.

Following their short split, the duo seems to be on the right track and may soon make their relationship official if the rumours about their marriage are to be believed.

"They have a very special relationship," the insider said. "It's never been the easiest one though since they both have families.”

The source further shared, “They took a long break from dating, but Jen is very happy that they are back together."

Garner and Miller dated for two years after actor got divorced from Ben Affleck in 2018. However, they called it quits in 2020 only to get back together in April 2021.

Recently, another insider told the same publication that the Miracles from Heaven actor sees “a long term future” with Miller.

“Jennifer adores John and still sees a long-term future with him,” the source said. “There’s no desire on her part to slow things down, spend less time together or anything like that.”

“She’s just decided after a lot of thought that she’s just not in a hurry to rush down the aisle just yet and that she feels perfectly happy cherishing and enjoying what they have — for now — without a formal label."