Thursday February 02, 2023
Prince Harry saw 'laughing fits' in his future with Kate Middleton

Prince Harry welcomed Kate Middleton wholeheartedly in Prince William's life

By Web Desk
February 02, 2023
Prince Harry saw laughing fits in his future with Kate Middleton

Prince Harry saw Prince William's girlfriend, Kate Middleton, as a part of his family.

The Duke of Sussex, in his memoir 'Spare', notes how he loved making his future sister-in-law laugh and wanted his wife to mingle with her one day.

He writes: "I liked seeing Kate laugh. Better yet, I liked making her laugh. And I was quite good at it. My transparently silly side connected with her heavily disguised silly side."

He continues: "Whenever I worried that Kate was going to be the one to take Willy from me, I consoled myself with thoughts of all our future laughing fits together, and I told myself how great everything would be when I had a serious girlfriend who could laugh along with us. Maybe it would be Chelsy"