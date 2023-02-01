Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's royal job 'was too crappy' for them

US journalist Megyn Kelly has strongly criticised Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for their decision to step down as working members of the Firm to live a life of their choice in California.



The commentator, in conversation with Sky News Australia host Paul Murray, said: "It would have been nice being a royal living in a castle, but I guess that job was too crappy for them, so now they are down in basement-level stuff like you and me, welcome to the jungle!"

Kelly made the comments during the discussion whether the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will attend King Charles's Coronation in May.

Previously, Kelly commented on the couple's Netflix docuseries as she advised that Harry needs "a real psychotherapist" and "not a whiny, woke, annoying wife."

She further described the documentary as a "farce," saying it's not a "tell-all" but rather a "tell-what-you-think-makes-you-look-good. What a boring, uninspiring, never-ending waste of time," he added.