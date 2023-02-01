Kareena Kapoor poses with AP Dhillon at Amrita Arora’s birthday bash

Kareena Kapoor threw a birthday party for her best friend Amrita Arora and to unleash the Punjabi music lover in her, she invited AP Dhillon as a special guest.
Taking to her Instagram stories, she shared a picture of herself posing with Malaika Arora, birthday girl and Canadian Punjabi rapper cum singer. She captioned it as ‘AP Dhillon in the house!’ Kareena did not go overboard with her party look. Instead she wore a sleeveless black top and paired it up with leather trousers. She completed the look with rosy make-up and a statement necklace.
A star studded party was graced by presence of celebrities like Arjun Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar among others. Karishma Kapoor was also spotted wearing a red printed dress outside Kareena’s residence.
On the work front, Kareena will be seen in Sujoy Ghosh's thriller next.
