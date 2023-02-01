Dave Bautista to star in 'My Spy' sequel: 'I love the first film'

Dave Bautista recently gave an exciting update to fans on his return with My Spy sequel while promoting his latest film, M. Night Shyamalan's Knock at the Cabin.

Bautista in his recent interview with Collider shared what the actor had next on his list for his brewing acting career.

Without disclosing his full plans for the year, the actor did reveal that the first thing on his mind to follow up his frightening turn in Shyamalan's latest was a My Spy sequel.

"Well I'm definitely gonna do the sequel to My Spy," Bautista said. "I know that for sure because we start later next month. So I'm off to South Africa to do that, which I've been pushing for a very long time because I love the first film. It was so much fun. So we're gonna do a sequel to that" the former wrestler said.

A follow-up to the film was under consideration back in 2020 by Amazon and STX with Bautista.

The sequel is set to return with Bautista alongside his co-star Chloe Coleman, director Paul Segal, and writers Eric and John Hoeber.

Bautista's comments further confirmed that the continuation of JJ, Sophie, and Kate's story is possible sooner rather than later.