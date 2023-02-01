Paul Rudd makes interesting confession about his youthful appearance

Paul Rudd has recently opened up about his secret tip to his youthful appearance.



In a new interview with Men’s Health, Paul said, “People ask me, ‘Can you send me your meal plan? How many times a week do you work out? Do you drink? Do you eat carbs? Do you have a cheat day?’”

“The most important tip is getting eight hours of sleep,” revealed the 53-year-old.

Paul believed that daily cardio and a minimum of three-days of weight lifting are significant, but the most important part of training is “sleep”.

“People will set their alarm and then sleep for four hours and they'll get up so that they can train. They're doing themselves a disservice,” explained the actor.

He continued, “If you can somehow get eight hours of sleep.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Paul also gave a peek into his fitness regimen after signing on to play the Marvel superhero, Ant-Man.

“I do cardio before I eat anything. I never would've done that before Ant-Man,” claimed the Clueless actor.

He remarked, “I lift weights, hopefully at least three times a week.”

“I finally understand if you make fitness a part of your lifestyle, you'll just feel good,” he asserted.

While talking about his diet, Paul disclosed that he ate “eggs daily” and even included “salmon” into most meals along with his “protein shakes”.

“It sounds like hell. It's really not. I find routine comforting,” commented the actor.

Paul mentioned, “There isn't an office that we have to go to every day where we see the same people and do the same kind of job.”

“Routine is a human need. It's grounding in a really positive and healthy way,” added the actor.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Paul will next be seen in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which is slated to release in theatres on February 17.

Moreover, the actor is currently busy filming the third season of Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building.