PM Shehbaz questions who brought terrorists back to Pakistan

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addressing the federal cabinet. — YouTube screengrab/GeoNews

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif questioned who brought back terrorists to the country in a scathing attack on the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) during the federal cabinet meeting on Wednesday.



His remarks come following the horrific suicide bombing inside a mosque in the Police Lines area of Peshawar, which has now claimed over 100 lives, making it one of the deadliest terrorism-related incidents in the country’s history where the death toll has crossed triple digits, research shows.

In a policy statement, PM Shehbaz also raised questions on the use of funds provided to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government by the federal government to develop its counter-terrorism capabilities over the last 10 years.

The premier said that the government has been giving funds to KP under the NFC awards since 2010 which totals to an amount of Rs417 billion.

He asked where the "big amount" was used, saying that the PTI has governed the province for 10 years.



"It is said that we did not get money but they got Rs40 billion annually. This money was supposed to be used for the improvement of police and security forces, but God knows it went," the PM commented.

The premier said no other province received so much money, saying KP has been left at the mercy of terrorists for the last 10 years.

PM Shehbaz said that the scourge of terrorism is rising again. He said: "The question is: who brought these terrorists back? How was the peace of Pakistan disturbed again? Who said that they are friends of Pakistan? Who said that these people have surrendered their arms and will participate in the development of the country?"

The PM vowed to eradicate terrorism through collective efforts and said that terrorism will spread in Pakistan if appropriate measures are not taken immediately.

PM Shehbaz recalled that defeat was inflicted on the terrorist elements through Radd-ul-Fasaad and Zarb-e-Azb operations because of which peace was restored in the country. He said people belonging to different walks of life, including politicians, rendered their lives in the war against this menace. "However, the resurfacing of terrorist elements is a matter of concern," he said.

He was especially appreciative of the sacrifices rendered by the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the war on terrorism. He said KP has remained our front line province in this war and its sacrifices will always be remembered in history.