Police raid former Punjab CM Parvez Elahi's Gujrat residence

Police seen outside former Punjab chief minister Parvez Elahi's Kunjari House residence in Gujrat. — Screengrab

GUJRAT: The police raided former Punjab chief minister Parvez Elahi's residence in Gujrat, Geo News reported Wednesday morning.



Officials stated on the condition of anonymity that a large contingent of police raided Elahi's residence, Kunjari House, and detained the security guards deployed there.

Police barged into the residence with the help of a ladder, the sources said. However, they left after searching the house.

The police are yet to confirm or deny the raid.

Elahi however, confirmed it, saying that his employees were searched and harassed by the police.

"We were not told anything about it. We will take legal action against the raid on our house," said Elahi.

Parvez Elahi’s ex-principal secretary booked

Multiple former and current officials and others related to Elahi are being probed following the end of his tenure as the Punjab CM.

Last week, Punjab’s anti-corruption watchdog registered a case against Elahi’s former principal secretary Mohammad Khan Bhatti for allegedly taking bribes.

In the first information report (FIR) registered by the Punjab Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE), Bhatti is accused of taking more than Rs460 million in bribes from officials of the provincial highway department. SDO Highway Police Rana Muhammad Iqbal has already been arrested on charges of bribery, while ACE has started the process to arrest Bhatti on corruption charges.

The FIR says that Iqbal bribed Bhatti to get posts of his choice.

The development came a day after the former Punjab chief minister's driver and gunman were arrested for allegedly carrying liquor bottles in Islamabad.

Police claimed that the accused gave an envelope full of money to Punjab House employee Faheem Mirza in exchange for a briefcase containing liquor bottles on "Elahi’s instructions".

Police further said that the accused have also revealed before a magistrate that Faheem and Irshad, the alleged employees of Punjab House Islamabad, are frontmen of the former chief minister.

Both alleged frontmen were involved in monetary transactions for Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, they claimed. A case has been registered against them at Islamabad’s Secretariat Police Station under various provisions.