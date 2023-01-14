Elahi tried to save assembly to the last: sources

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi kept trying till the last moment to save the assembly from dissolution, sources claimed on Friday.
According to the sources, on the night of the vote of confidence, two provincial ministers met the chief whip of the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) in the House. Raja Basharat and Mian Mehmoodur-Rasheed met PMLN Chief Whip Khalil Tahir Sindhu around 12am, claimed the sources. Mehmoodur-Rasheed told Sindhu that Parvez Elahi wanted the PMLN to submit a no-confidence motion against him in the assembly.
Sources said Tahir Sindhu conveyed the message to Rana Sanaullah and on his refusal, he told the minister the matter was over now.
Sindhu claimed he was told to submit a no-confidence motion in the house; otherwise, the assembly would dissolve at 9:30am.
Sources say after taking the vote of confidence, Parvez Elahi called PMLN leader Malik Ahmed Khan on Thursday and asked him to submit a no-confidence motion against him.
Malik Ahmad Khan also conveyed the message to Rana Sanaullah, but he replied that Parvez Elahi had cheated them earlier also, and he could do it again. Parvez Elahi should hold a press conference with his nine colleagues and then the PMLN would take an appropriate step, replied Rana Sana, according to sources.
