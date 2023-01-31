Prince Harry leaves King Charles fearful

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry has apparently left his father King Charles fearful with a threat of a second memoir after Spare.
Prince Harry, in an interview with The Telegraph, hinted at releasing his second book.
The IBT quoted royal author Tom Bower as saying that Prince Harry’s admission was a veiled threat to reveal more royal secrets.
Tom Bower told Globe newspaper that the threat of a second book from Prince Harry has reportedly left King Charles "frozen in fear" that his youngest son will talk about his troubled marriage to Princess Diana, which is "not what he wants the public to know about."
The monarch allegedly fears that Prince Harry will detail how he broke Princess Diana’s heart "with his cold behavior" in the second book.
Prince Harry’s bombshell memoir Spare was released on January 10, however, the Duke has yet to announce his second book officially.
