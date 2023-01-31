 
Tuesday January 31, 2023
By Web Desk
January 31, 2023
Netflix shares list of shows trending in January 2023

Netflix has unveiled the list of movies and series trending globally in January 2023.

Here's the list of the top 25 trending shows:

Movies:

  1. You People
  2. Narvik
  3. Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
  4. The Price of Family
  5. All Quiet on the Western Front
  6. Inheritance
  7. JUNG_E
  8. Mission Majnu
  9. Puss in Boots
  10. An Action Hero Sing
  11. Sing
  12. Devotion
  13. The Pale Blue Eye
  14. F9
  15. Air Force The Movie: Selagi Bernyawa
  16. 18 Pages
  17. Alkhallat+
  18. Dog Gone
  19. The Croods: A New Age
  20. Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical
  21. Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins
  22. Jumanji: The Next Level
  23. The Boss Baby
  24. PAW Patrol: The Movie
  25. Jolt

TV Series:

  1. Lockwood & Co.
  2. La chica de nieve
  3. Ginny & Georgia
  4. Record of Ragnarok
  5. Wednesday
  6. Şahmaran
  7. La Reina del Sur
  8. Physical: 100
  9. Vikings: Valhalla
  10. Les Combattantes
  11. Fauda
  12. Til Money Do Us Part
  13. Alchemy of Souls
  14. The Glory
  15. That '90s Show
  16. Pablo Escobar, The Drug Lord
  17. Crash Course In Romance
  18. The Interest of Love
  19. Kaleidoscope
  20. The Unbroken Voice
  21. Kings of Jo'Burg
  22. The Endless Night
  23. Café con aroma de mujer
  24. Alpha Males
  25. Awaken 