Movies & series leaving Netflix next month: Full list

Netflix has planned to remove more than 70 shows from the platform in February 2023.

Here's the list of movies and series that will be leaving Netflix in the upcoming month.

Leaving Netflix on February 1st, 2023:

Amelie

Biking Borders

Christmas Under Wraps

The Cider House Rules

Collateral

Equilibrium

Event Horizon

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

Guest House

Holmes & Watson

Hostel

The King’s Speech

Letters to Juliet

Love Happens

Love Jacked

Meet the Parents

Miracles from Heaven

Newness

School of Rock

Separation

Why Did I Get Married?

Leaving Netflix on February 1st, 2023:

Angel Beats

The Defiant Ones

The Mystic River

Pop Team Epic

Prison Playbook

Leaving Netflix on February 3rd, 2023

Imperial Dreams

Jane The Virgin

Leaving Netflix on February 4th, 2023

Broken Hearts Gallery

Fukrey Boyzzz

Leaving Netflix on February 5th, 2023

Brokeback Mountain

Hachi: A Dog’s Tale

Leaving Netflix on February 6th, 2023

Wild Target

Leaving Netflix on February 8th, 2023

Bangkok Love Stories: Hey You! (1 Season)

Sons of the Caliphate (2 Seasons)

Leaving Netflix on February 9th, 2023

Peter Rabbit

Pirates

Leaving Netflix on February 11th, 2023

Jenni Rivera: Mariposasa de Barrio

The Roads Not Taken

Leaving Netflix UK on February 12th, 2023

Spontaneous

Leaving Netflix on February 13th, 2023

Cuddle Weather

Leaving Netflix on February 14th, 2023

Last Stand

Leaving Netflix on February 15th, 2023

The Bad Education Movie

Christmas with the Coopers

Dear John

Ladies in Lavender

Pottersville

Leaving Netflix on February 16th, 2023

About Time

Along Came Polly

Antz

Barbie in a Mermaid Tale

Barbie: The Princess & the Popstar

Battleship

Big Fat Liar

Bring It On: In It to Win It

Darkest Hour

Dead Silence

Enemigo intimo

The Great Wall

Happy Gilmore

Kindergarten Cop

Kindergarten Cop 2

The Land Before Time X: The Great Longneck Migration

The Last House on the Left

The Little Rascals Save the Day

Mr. Peabody & Sherman

Nightmare High

O Brother, where art thou?

Red Dragon

Repo Men

Spark

Split

Tower Heist

The Unborn

Wanderlust

Leaving Netflix on February 18th, 2023

13 Minutes

Leaving Netflix on February 19th, 2023

A Place in the Stars

Peru: Tesoro escondido

Leaving Netflix on February 20th, 2023

Scarecrow

Leaving Netflix on February 22nd, 2023