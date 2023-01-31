Kanye West rubbing shoulders with 'anti-Semites' proves disastrous

Kanye West's hobnobbing with white nationalists, including Nick Fuentes and Milo Yiannopoulos, cost the has-been-billionaire rapper dearly.
According to TMZ, the 45-year-old presidential dream led to hundreds of dollars to both anti-Semitic commentators' accounts.
The disgraced rapper has roped in Yiannopoulous for his presidential campaign consultancy.
The fashion mogul's official presidential committee, Kanye 2020, shelled out $40,000 to a former Breitbart writer for his services.
The documents revealed the alt-right media personality received the payment before Christmas 2022 for his involvement in "Campaign Wrap-Up Services."
Besides, the 38-year-old pocketed a $9,955 paycheck from the rapper's campaign last November in the name of "Domain Transfer."
Meanwhile, the Kanye campaign paid $14,719 to Nick Fuentes, infamous for praising Adolf Hitler.
The disbursement to the young far-right commentator for travel expenses clocked over $9,000 when the duo met with former president Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago resort.
However, West's anti-Semitic backlash spiralled, leading to cut-off relationships with both radical ideologues.
Moreover, Ye's campaign reportedly boasted over $228,000 still on hand at the end of the year.
Meanwhile, Kanye West was a billionaire; however, after the anti-Semitic backlash, most of his fortunes turned to dust. In the astonishing moment, a dog has now valued more than once a celebrated rapper.
According to Animated Times, All About Cats Magazine released The Ultimate Rich Pet List.
Gunther VI starred in Netflix's show Gunther's Millions is worth a whopping $500 million making the dog's fortune trump the disgraced rapper's net worth of $400 million.
