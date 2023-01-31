Prince Andrew accuser Virginia Giuffre will 'not remain silent'

Prince Andrew accuser, Virginia Giuffre, will not keep mum over her experiences.

The woman advocate will speak up once the gag order is lifted from the case next month. Virginia famously accused the Duke of York of sexually assaulting her with the help of sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, when she was just 17.

Lawyer Lisa Bloom believes Virginia is a "tremendous advocate for women, not only victims of Jeffrey Epstein, but victims in general".

"I don’t expect her to remain silent. I expect her to continue to use her voice to speak out. And I hope that she does," the lawyer told Times Radio.

This comes as rumours afloat about Prince Andrew planning to reopen the case to clear his name.