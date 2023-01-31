King Charles III faces a new warning ahead of coronation

King Charles III's coronation seems to be overshadowed by the crisis within the family even when the Commonwealth is preparing for the new monarch' big day in May.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Prince Andrew's controversial moves and Queen Elizabeth II's death have added to the worries of the new King.

Charles 74, faces a new warning that things are “out of control” as his younger brother Prince Andrew is reportedly considering a legal push to have his $21 million settlement with sex abuse accuser Virginia Giuffre overturned.



Royal biographer Angela Levin, in an interview with The Sun, has claimed: "Andrew is out of control – who’s guiding him on this?"

The Duke of York's latest comeback attempt comes hot on the heels of Harry and Meghan’s bombshells, which, according to Levin, could throw the coronation plans' into chaos.

In further bad news for the third Charles to have a go at being King, she said of the timing of this latest Andrew development (so soon after Harry’s book came out): “It seems very odd. I’ve got no evidence. But the people who feel full of resentment could be going up against the monarch.

With less than 100 days to go until his coronation on May 6, things are clearly not going swimmingly for Charles as he seems at something of a loss as to how to counter or even contain two of the biggest crises to embroil the Crown in decades.