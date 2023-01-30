 
close
Monday January 30, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Meghan Trainor announces second pregnancy with Husband Daryl Sabara in a quirky Instagram post

Meghan Trainor is going to 'Hit the Bass' as she is going to welcome her second child

By Web Desk
January 30, 2023
Meghan Trainor announces second pregnancy with Husband Daryl Sabara in a quirky Instagram post

Meghan Trainor is going to be a mother for the second time as she announced her second pregnancy with husband Daryl Sabara on Instagram.

On January 30, Meghan Trainor spoke with People and said, "What a blessing," on her second pregnancy.

Meghan, 29, shared, "I'm just so grateful I can get pregnant. And I'm like, 'I'm crushing it. This is amazing. This is my dreams.' I'm halfway there — I want four kids!"

Speaking on the Today Show, Meghan talked about trying to explain it to her son Riley about his upcoming sibling, "We try to tell him, 'There's a baby in the belly,' but then he points to his belly now and is like, 'Baby.' And we're like, 'Oh no, it's not in yours — it's in Mama's belly!'"

Meghan, who is already four months pregnant, shared a post on Instagram and captioned it, "BABY #2 COMING THIS SUMMER."

The All About That Bass singer and the Spy Kids actor, 30, are already parents to son Riley, whom they welcomed in February 2021.


Meghan Trainor announces second pregnancy with Husband Daryl Sabara in a quirky Instagram post