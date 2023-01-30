Meghan Trainor announces second pregnancy with Husband Daryl Sabara in a quirky Instagram post

Meghan Trainor is going to be a mother for the second time as she announced her second pregnancy with husband Daryl Sabara on Instagram.

On January 30, Meghan Trainor spoke with People and said, "What a blessing," on her second pregnancy.

Meghan, 29, shared, "I'm just so grateful I can get pregnant. And I'm like, 'I'm crushing it. This is amazing. This is my dreams.' I'm halfway there — I want four kids!"

Speaking on the Today Show, Meghan talked about trying to explain it to her son Riley about his upcoming sibling, "We try to tell him, 'There's a baby in the belly,' but then he points to his belly now and is like, 'Baby.' And we're like, 'Oh no, it's not in yours — it's in Mama's belly!'"

Meghan, who is already four months pregnant, shared a post on Instagram and captioned it, "BABY #2 COMING THIS SUMMER."

The All About That Bass singer and the Spy Kids actor, 30, are already parents to son Riley, whom they welcomed in February 2021.









