Prince William rejects Prince Harry’s reconciliation offer?

Prince William has reportedly rejected Prince Harry’s reconciliation offer amid reports King Charles wants both his sons at his coronation.
The IBT quoted royal expert Neil Sean as claiming on his YouTube channel that the Prince of Wales has dismissed call of Prince Harry for talks as he feels he "cannot afford to trust his younger brother right now."
Prince Harry had demanded his family, including Prince William, to apologize to him and Meghan Markle.
Neil Sean went on to say Prince William sees his estranged brother as "A lost cause."
The royal expert, citing a very good source, claimed “Prince William is feeling pragmatic about the entire issue with his brother."
Neil Sean’s remarks come amid reports King Charles wants to 'strike an agreement' with Prince William to have Harry at his coronation in May.
Madonna reportedly wanted her biopic to be ‘grittier’ which led to fall-out with Universal Studios
Gerard Pique lashes out at journalist supporting ex-girlfriend Shakira on social media
Jamie Lee Curtis and Cate Blanchett celebrate on their forthcoming movie set
Jane Fonda and Jennifer Lopez starred in 2005's romantic comedy 'Monster-in-Law'
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds love to tease each other on social media
King Charles has not yet extended an official invitation to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for the coronation