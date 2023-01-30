Even Americans have ‘given up’ on Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle has reportedly become shocked seeing the declining levels of sympathy she’s enjoyed for months since moving back to the US.
This claim has been issued by royal expert and commentator Victoria Aribiter, according to a report by Express UK.
She claimed, “I think Harry with his book in particular was very keen to get his side of the story across so mission accomplished in that regard.”
“He doesn't hold anything back as anyone who has read the book knows, he's very willing to share every facet of his life.”
“Americans in general are a sympathetic bunch and I am generalizing when I say that and I think Harry and Meghan have enjoyed that level of sympathy that they perhaps weren't given in the UK.”
