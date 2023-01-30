Harry Styles to perform at 2023 Grammy Awards along with Lizzo, Bad Bunny

File footage

Harry Styles will be performing at the 2023 Grammy Awards on Sunday, February 5, it has been confirmed.



The Harry’s House singer, 28, will join the previously confirmed artists including Lizzo, Bad Bunny, Mary J. Blige, Brandi Carlile and Sam Smith to perform at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards.

The star-studded event will air live from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Feb. 5. Luke Combs, Steve Lac and Kim Petras are also scheduled to perform.

Styles, who is currently performing on his hit Love on Tour global tour, is nominated for an incredible six awards for his record-breaking album Harry's House, which was released in May 2022

The former One Direction singer is nominated for the three most coveted awards Album Of The Year, Record Of The Year, and Song Of The Year.

Styles is also nominated for Best Pop Vocal Album, Best Pop Solo Performance, and Best Music Video.

The Don't Worry Darling actor previously performed at the 2021 Grammys. He was nominated for Best Pop Vocal Album - Fine Line, Best Music Video - Adore You, and Best Pop Solo Performance - Watermelon Sugar, which he took home the award for.