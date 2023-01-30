Prince William exudes ‘whole different level of confidence’ despite Prince Harry’s claims

Prince William was recently targeted by Prince Harry through his tell-all memoir Spare.

The Duke of Sussex’s claims about his brother created massive buzz however the new Prince of Wales continues to reflect confidence, noted body language expert Darren Stanton.

“Since becoming the Prince of Wales, William has also begun to exude a whole different level of confidence, including the way he walks in his posture and what he does with his hands,” said Daren on behalf of Slingo.

“He no longer places them inside his jacket, as he once did in previous years, which is a self-reassurance gesture,” he added.

“Also, he no longer plays with his cufflinks like his father, King Charles. William has clearly embraced his new role, which has provided him with a higher level of confidence,” the body language expert added.

On the other hand, Kate Middleton also seems displays ‘very open’ body language, noted the expert.

“Just like William, Kate also adopted self-reassuring gestures in the past,” he said.

“She used to place her hands on top of the other in front of her, almost like a defensive gesture, but we have not seen that gesture displayed for many months.

“Kate and William have both clearly embraced and developed into their new roles. They both appear so much more confident with their public persona and engaging with the public.”