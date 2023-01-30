Akshay Kumar teases fans with song 'Main Khiladi' from upcoming film 'Selfiee'

Original song 'Mein Khila Tu Anari' features Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan

Akshay Kumar has shared the first teaser of his recreational song Mein Khiladi from upcoming drama film Selfiee.

Taking it to his Instagram, Akshay shared the first look from the song where him and Emraan Hashmi can be seen grooving over the song in funky outfits.

The Khiladi actor wrote: “Munh se seeti aur haath se taali bajaane ko ho tayyar? Here’s a teaser of #MeinKhiladi. Song drops 1st Feb!! Selfiee in cinemas from 24th Feb.”

Song Mein Khiladi is a recreation of the old 90s hit dance number Mein Khiladi Tu Anari from the film by the same name. The song originally featured Akshay with Saif Ali Khan. This time, it’s Emraan stepping into Saif’s boots.



The small snippet has made fans excited once again. To express their excitement, one of the fans wrote: “Iss song ko blockbuster hone se koi nahi rok sakta” while another wrote: “Wah sir wah! Kya energy hai sir! Aap fire ho sir.”

Another fan commented: “Energy level fire! Can’t wait for this blockbuster song.”

Kumar and Hashmi’s starrer Selfiee is directed by Raj Mehta and backed by Dharma Productions, Prithviraj Productions, Magic Frames and Cape of good Films.

In the film, Akshay will be playing the role of a superstar while Emraan will be playing a cop who is a diehard fan of the superstar.

Selfiee also features Nushrratt Bharuccha and Diana Penty. The film is slated to release on February 24, reports News18.