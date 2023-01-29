Jennifer Lopez snubs ex Marc Anthony as he marries former Miss Universe contestant

Marc Anthony, who tied the knot with former Miss Universe contestant in a star-studded ceremony in Miami on Saturday, has seemingly been snubbed by Jennifer Lopez.

Lopez's ex-husband has married for the fourth time to a 23-year-old model, Nadia Ferreira. Legendary footballer David Beckham was Marc's best man and stood by his side at the lavish ceremony.

Unsurprisingly, J-Lo wasn't at the wedding, neither were the twins that she shares with Marc. Lopez's silence and absence from the event seems to be a snub to the singer.

However, Marc's two sons Cristian, 21, and Ryan, 19, who he shares with his ex-wife Dayanara Torres were present at the ocassion.

Meanwhile, Jennifer spent the day with Ben's blended family. They were joined by Ben's children Serafina, 14 and Samuel, 10 as well as Jennifer's daughter Emme, 14.

Marc's new wife is a former Miss Universe contestant. She was crowned Miss Paraguay in 2021 and was runner-up in the Miss Universe Pageant, falling just behind India's Harnaaz Sandhu.

The two got engaged eight-months ago. Nadia and March's wedding was officiated by the mayor of Miami Francis X. Suarez and guests also included Salma Hayek, and Romeo Santos.

Marc's new wife looked gorgeous in white as she wore a gown by Galia Lahav, while the actor looked sharp in a Christian Dior suit, having a design with a romantic flair beautiful lace details and a long and voluminous tail.