Prince Harry, Meghan Markle should ‘remember where they stand’

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just been warned about the need to ‘be weary’ of crossing the line with the Royal Family.



These claims have been made by Omid Scobie in converastion with hosts Rachel Bowie and Roberta Fiorito from the Royally Obsessed podcast.

Mr Scobie started the entire converastion out by saying, “In many ways, how can a regular person not have Sussex fatigue at this point?”

“I almost feel it's like my duty to follow it every step of the way, but I can understand how general members of the public have just had enough of hearing about the royal dramas in general.”

“I sympathise with the Sussexes in some ways, because they're only now getting to join the story at this very late stage,” he continued. “For many years, they weren't able to share their side. They watched others try and tell versions of it or they sat back and watched things reported about them that they didn't agree with or didn't feel were a fair representation of themselves.”

“So now they've come in with their versions of events, with their stories and are filling in the gaps that we didn't know about. But of course, it comes after years and years of coverage. So I think people are starting to get a little tired of the story in general.”

Mr Scobie however did add, “I do think that they're in a slightly risky spot where they need to be aware of the fact that this has to be the line drawn. Otherwise, I think people — even the most staunch supporters — will start to feel the frustration of not seeing the couple move forward or find that happiness they talk about.”

“So I think that now is the time where they have to move forward as well. Otherwise, they'll become synonymous with drama for the rest of their lives, just like [what] the Royal Family struggles with and I don't think that that's a place that anyone particularly wants to be.”