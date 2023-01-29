File Footage

An AI bot has just shed some light into Prince Harry’s real thoughts and emotions since releasing bombshells in Spare.



The bot’s findings have been brought to light by the Daily Star, and they warn the Duke “mostly came across as calm 70% of the time” in his interviews.

But “was confused 15% of the time,” appeared “happy 9% of the time” and “surprised 7% of the time”.

Corresponding negative emotions only occurred rarely with fear showing up “just 6% of the time”, sadness showed up even less, in just “3% of images”, anger was visible “in 2%” and disgust was seen “in just 1%” of the snaps.

These findings have come as part of a wider understanding of the Firm’s emotions since Megxit.

In particular, Meghan Markle was noted to have rated over 79.9 out of 100 in regards to happiness since moving away.

For those unversed, these figures are in stark contrast to that of two years prior where she clocked in on 55.1 in 2019 to 96.2 right after Megxit.

Even Anna Whitelock, a University of London professor told TonerGiant, “Having made the decision to leave the royal family and what has been described as the 'gilded cage', Harry and Meghan have apparently felt more relaxed and happy and more able to control their image.”

“There is also no doubt a sense, as they control and curate their public image, that they need to evidence that leaving the royal family was the right decision and a route to personal happiness!”