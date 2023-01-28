Amazon attaches Phoebe Waller-Bridge to 'Tomb Raider' show

Tomb Raider’s TV series is in the making at the Amazon while Fleabag star Phoebe Waller-Bridge is penning the script.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Waller-Bridge is working in the dual capacity of the writer and executive producer on the new Lara Croft project.
However, the sources maintained that Waller-Bridge does not opt to star in the series.
The franchise is a video game adaptation that follows the swashbuckling archaeologist Croft as she seeks to find lost artifacts.
Earlier, the franchise boasted two film adaptations, initially headlined by Angelina Jolie in 2001 and later by Alicia Vikander in 2018.
Vikander’s Tomb Raider was slammed by critics and grossed to a dismal $275m at the global box office.
