Prince Harry ‘excavating’ Charles, William’s participation in corruption

Prince Harry is being lauded for having the ‘courage’ to “applying sunlight to corrupt media practices” and “his family’s participation in them.”
This claim has been made by sociologist Zeynep Tufekci, in her most recent opinion piece for the New York Times.
There, she started by writing, “My impression from his memoir is that Harry wants to make a crusade of applying sunlight to corrupt media practices and his family’s participation in them.”
“If he succeeds in fighting the vile forces that he feels contributed to his mother’s death and imperiled his newfound love, he might bring a greater sense of decency in Britain, and maybe even curtail the power of the worst practices in media. Good luck to him.”
