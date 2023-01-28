Cody Simpson returning to music? New Instagram video excites fans

Cody Simpson’s fans have been long waiting for his return to music after he became a champion swimmer.

The 26-year-old recently left fans all hyped up with a short video of performing his new tune on the guitar.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Cody impressed his 4.8 million followers by using harmonics, bar chords and riffs.

He captioned the video: “Salt” while one fan commented: “Could listen all day” another wrote: “You should make it into a song!!!!”

A third comment read: “I totally LOVE this. Please make it a song.”

Meanwhile, Cody previously revealed being manipulated by powerful people in American industry. “[They] drowned and suffocated me emotionally and financially and still wish to drag me even further down instead of putting their energies towards their own lives,” he said.

“Life is long, and I know I can come through it all stronger, wiser and more sure of myself,” he added.