Shakira breaks silence after ex Gerard Piqué posts photo with Clara Chia Marti

Shakira makes a statement with her latest Instagram post after allegedly unfaithful ex-partner Gerard Piqué goes public with girlfriend Clara Chia Martin.
“Las mujeres ya no lloran las mujeres bailan merengue!” the Colombian pop star, 45, captioned a split-screen video showing her dancing and mouthing the lyrics to her scathing diss track, BZRP Music Session #53, via Page Six.
The caption translates to: “Women no longer cry; women dance merengue,” which is similar to the lyric of the song: “Women no longer cry; women cash in.”
In the clip, which seems to be filmed at a dance studio, saw the Hip Don’t Lie crooner in a long-sleeved black cut-out bodysuit, which she paired with matching joggers.
Earlier this week, Piqué — who appears to have inspired the breakup anthem — went Instagram-official with Clara Chia Marti.
In the selfie-style snap, the Spanish retired soccer star, 35, and the PR student, 23 — who allegedly began their romance while he was still with Shakira — cosied up together on the patio of a restaurant as they flashed smiles at the camera.
