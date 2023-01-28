PM Shehbaz strongly condemns Israeli massacre of Palestinians

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addresses the nation in Islamabad, on August 13, 2022. — Prime Minister's Office

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday strongly condemned the massacre of Palestinians at the hands of Israeli forces.

Taking to Twitter, the premier said that Israel continues to massacre innocent Palestinians with impunity and expressed support for the people of Palestine.

“Pakistan stands with the people of Palestine,” he wrote.

PM Shehbaz said that the killing of 10 Palestinians including an elderly woman in the occupied West Bank called for the strongest condemnation.

He stressed sustainable peace in the Middle East, saying that it was linked to a two-state solution.

Earlier today, the Foreign Office also condemned Israel’s brutal attack on the city and camp of Jenin in the State of Palestine, killing several Palestinians.

In a statement, the FO called upon the international community to assume its responsibility for bringing these illegal incursions and actions by the Israeli occupation forces to a halt and ensuring adequate protection of the human rights of the Palestinian people.

“Pakistan reiterates its strong and unwavering support to the legitimate struggle of the Palestinian people for the full realisation of their fundamental rights including the right to self-determination,” the FO statement said.

The FO said, “The government and the people of Pakistan extended sincere heartfelt condolences to the families of victims and best wishes for the full and swift recovery of the injured in this brutal attack.”

It said Pakistan renewed its call for a viable, independent and contiguous Palestinian State, with pre-1967 borders and Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital, in accordance with the relevant United Nations and OIC resolutions.