Ashrafi draws world attention to plight of Palestinians, Kashmiris

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) for Interfaith Harmony and Middle East Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi has urged the world community to do justice to Palestinians and Kashmiris.

Addressing the World Islamic Forum in Moscow, Ashrafi who is also the chairman of Pakistan Ulema Council, said Islam commanded interfaith dialogue which the world needed at this time.

He said Pakistan’s Ulema, Mashaykh and religious scholars were giving the message of peace, security and moderation in the light of ‘Message of Pakistan’ and ‘Charter of Makkah-tul-Mukarrama’ to the world.

He said extremism and terrorism were being associated with Islam in order to mislead the Muslim young generation on the globe, adding that Islam was free from all such crimes.

He said the way oppression was being inflicted on the innocent people of Kashmir and Palestine, it invited the Muslims to spread the message of Islam with more force and power to let the world know that Islam was the religion of peace.

Ashrafi said Ulema, Mashaykh and the government of Pakistan supported inter-religious dialogue at all levels and they had given the message to the entire world through “Message of Pakistan” that peace and security could be achieved through mutual dialogue.

He said today, the inhuman treatment of Muslims in Palestine and Kashmir had become unbearable, adding that the powerful countries should come forward to end this cycle of persecution through dialogue.

He said all Heavenly religions and books conveyed the message of respect and love, adding that the Charter of Makkah-tul-Mukarrama, the Charter of Brotherhood of Humanity and recent gatherings in Bahrain were evidence that Muslims were making all-out efforts to spread the message of peace propagated by Islam at every forum of the world.

Ashrafi urged Ulema and Mashaykh from all over the world to go ahead and fight hard to eliminate hatred, ensure the supremacy of justice and promotion of peace, love and tolerance in the world as “we needed to protect our generation from the forces that spread violence and extremism.”