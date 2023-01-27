Jay Leno talks about his motorcycle accident

Jay Leno discussed his January 17 motorbike accident in a recent interview and disclosed that the incident caused him to break his kneecaps, collarbone, and ribs, according to Fox News.



Leno got into a motorcycle accident on January 17 by a wire strung across a parking lot in which he broke two kneecaps, two ribs, and a collarbone.

Leno said, "But I’m OK! I’m working this weekend. I turned down a side street and cut through a parking lot, and unbeknownst to me, some guy had a wire strung across the parking lot but with no flag hanging from it."

He further added, "I didn’t see it until it was too late. It just clothesline me and, boom, knocked me off the bike. The bike kept going, and you know how that works out."

Leno shared that he went out for a test drive on a 1940 Indian motorcycle. This accident came after he received multiple surgeries for third-degree burns on his face and hands from a fire in his garage.