Angelina Jolie acquires FBI investigation papers again ex-husband Brad Pitt

File footage

Angelina Jolie received the FBI investigation report against ex-husband Brad Pitt, which details the alleged altercation on a plane in 2016.

According to reports, it has been revealed that more than 100 pages of the FBI documents were 'reprocessed and released' to the Eternals actress on January 4, after the court order.

Reports have also revealed that a further tranche will be with Jolie by the end of this month.

Jolie, 47, has been seeking the investigation documents in order to gain "legal protection" from the Babylon actor, 59, with whom she shares six children.

It was revealed in August 2022 that the Wanted actress filed an anonymous complaint against her ex-husband detailing his abusive behavior on a private jet in 2016 that led to the dissolution of their marriage.

Pitt was accused of pouring alcohol over Jolie and their children and assaulting them on the plane. The Bullet Train actor denies the claims.

Jolie and Pitt got married in August 2014, but their legal union lasted just 25 months.

The pair has been fighting over custody of their six children, although the two eldest — Maddox and Pax — are now no longer minors (the others are Zahara, 17; Shiloh, 16; and twins; Vivienne and Knox, 14).