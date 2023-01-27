George Clooney and Snoop Dogg recreate their 2003 guest spots on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' 20th Anniversary special

Jimmy Kimmel invited back George Clooney and Snoop Dogg for the 20th Anniversary special of his late-night talk show.

Actor and director George Clooney, and hip hop legend Snoop Dogg, who appeared on the show's premiere episode on ABC on January 26, 2003, returned on the same date 20 years later.

As per Daily Mail, the clips and photos of the special episode were posted on the show's Instagram handle.

The picture featured a side-by-side snap of Clooney and Snoop Dogg's 2003 appearance versus a near identical snap of their return on Thursday, January 26 night.

On the recent episode, Clooney, 61, was in contrast to the brown dress pants and green sweater that he wore in the debut episode. He arrived on the show in his trademark black suit with white shirt underneath.

Meanwhile, Snoop Dogg, 51, was dressed in a green and white tracksuit, similar to his 2033 look.



Kimmel and the celebrity guests, agreed to having more grey hair as compare to when they appeared on the debut episode.

Coldplay, who were the first ever musical guests on the show, also made their return with a special performance.

Check out the photos and clips from the special episode:







