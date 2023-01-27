‘Gladiator’ sequel pushed back as Paul Mescal reprise his role at West End London

File footage

Gladiator sequel’s shoot has been delayed by two weeks after its rumoured lead actor Paul Mescal has reprised his role in A Streetcar Named Desire at the West End.

According to Deadline, the Sir Ridley Scott’s Gladiator sequel has been pushed back as Mescal will be extending his run in the role of Stan Kowalski for a limited six-week run.

Mescal’s much-praised show was originally staged at north London’s Almeida Theatre. The Rebecca Frecknall-directed production is now heading to the Phoenix Theatre in the West End for a March 20 to April 29 run.

As a result, the production on Sir Ridley’s much-anticipated sequel to 2000’s blockbuster has been pushed back by two weeks from its original March 2023 start date.

While details about the sequel remain under wraps, insiders said it’s been confirmed that Mescal, who has been nominated for an Oscar for his role in Aftersun, will play the lead role.

Mescal will take on the role of Lucius, the son of Connie Nielsen’s character Lucilla and the nephew of Joaquin Phoenix’s Commodus from the first film.