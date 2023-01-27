Adnan Siddiqui suggests Bollywood to hire good researchers after watching 'Mission Majnu'

Adnan Siddiqui says 'there's so much in 'Mission Majnu' that’s distasteful and factually incorrect'

Adnan Siddiqui shares his opinion regarding film Mission Majnu; he highlights the misinterpretations that has been shown in the film.

Taking it to his Instagram, he reviewed the film and asked Bollywood to hire good researchers for a proper homework next time. He raised serious concerns over the look, dressing and character in the film.

According to Adnan, “There’s so much in #MissionMajnu that’s distasteful and factually incorrect.”

Ever since, Mission Majnu's trailer came out, it became a joke on twitter because of the factual errors and blunders showed regarding the Pakistani culture.



Siddharth’s starrer is a spy-thriller film that also features Rashmika Mandanna in the lead role. The film is directed by Shantanu Bagchi and produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Garima Mehta and Amar Butala backed by RSVP Movies, GBA Media, RSVP and 88 pictures.

Mission Majnu was released on Netflix on January 20.