Meghan Markle ‘furious’ at Prince Harry

Prince Harry has reportedly left Meghan Markle ‘furious’ as the Duchess of Sussex is ‘humiliated’ with the release of his memoir Spare, it is claimed.



According to a report by New Idea, per IBT, Meghan is concerned about her reputation as Harry’s bombshell book contains some private details about their relationship.

There is also a reason for Archie and Lilibet doting mother’s silence following the release of Spare and that is because ‘she’s humiliated’, the publication claimed.

It further claims that Meghan could not believe that Prince Harry would go that far, and they have been fighting about it as she is 'furious' over 'humiliating' memoir.

Meghan was reportedly left "cringing" when she read some private details about them in the book.

Meghan and Harry’s arguments would usually end with the Duke leaving their Montecito mansion to get some air or leaving after being told by his wifey to get out of her sight.