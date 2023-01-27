Hilary Duff shares rare photo with her husband Matthew Koma for National Spouse Day

Hilary Duff has recently described her husband Matthew Koma “own personal troll” in honour on occasion of International Spouse Day.



On Thursday, the Lizzie McGuire star took to Instagram and posted a rare photo of her sitting with her hubby, looking adorable together.

“I was told it’s National spouse day,” wrote the 35-year-old in the caption.

The actress continued, “You tease and give me hell Matthew and I love you so much.”

“My own personal troll. Keep me please,” she added in the end.

The singer-songwriter responded to her with a funny comment, saying, “Ugh my prozac can't fight the tears from you being so sweet. I love you.”



Fans showered their love in the comment section.

One user said, “Couple of the century.”

“The caption is everything,” remarked another.

For the unversed, the couple first met in 2015 when they worked together on Duff's album Breathe In. Breath Out.

Two years Later, they began dating and welcomed their first child together in 2018.

The couple tied the nuptial knot in 2019 after which Duff gave birth to second daughter in 2020.

Moreover, Duff took to her Instagram Story to show her house’s extensive backyard renovation in Toluca Lake, California.

“Bought some new trees,” she stated in the caption on a footage of a crane lowering trees into her backyard.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Duff has been busy promoting the second season of her Hulu sitcom, How I Met Your Father (which is a spinoff of How I Met Your Mother).