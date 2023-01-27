BLACKPINK's Jennie reveals true story behind her unreleased track 'You & Me'

The singer and rapper Jennie has shared the true story behind her unreleased song You & Me.

BLACKPINK star has been demonstrating her great singing and dancing skills in front of BLINKs worldwide on their 'BORN PINK' world tour. Amongst all the incredible performances, Jennie has stood out with her unexpected solo performance of an unreleased track, titled You & Me.

Jennie released the behind-the-scenes clips of her preparation for her solo performance with BLINK on Thursday and revealed that “It’s a song called You & Me. I made the recording about 3~4 years ago”

“But while I was preparing for this concert, I thought about what kind of performance and songs I wanted to do and looked through songs with Teddy. We decided to bring out that song we liked and that’s when we started to prepare for it," Jennie explained.

The 27-year-old singer also revealed how she had a vision and worked with choreographers to make to change her vision into a reality.

Jennie said that “I had all these ideas in my head about how I wanted to perform it, so Eunchong and Jung are helping me make it come true.”