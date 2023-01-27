BTS' J-Hope shares sneak peek of his upcoming documentary 'J-Hope In The Box'

J-Hope, a member of the South Korean band BTS, has released a teaser of his upcoming documentary.
The 28-year-old singer shared a sneak peek of the documentary, titled J-Hope In The Box on Thursday, which follows the musical journey of J-Hope and his 200 days of preparation for the release of his first solo album Jack In The Box.
At the beginning of the trailer, the BTS star explains why he decided to make a documentary and said that "The world doesn’t know how BTS’s J-Hope goes about making music."
Amidst clips of behind-the-scenes of his dance practice, and studio recording, J-Hope continued, "[I want to] break out of the box and greet a bigger world."
The documentary J-Hope In The Box will be released on Weverse and Disney+ on February 17.
