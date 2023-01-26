Priyanka Chopra reveals sweet story of her matching tattoos with hubby Nick Jonas

File footage

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ fans cannot stop gushing over the couple’s strong chemistry.

However, the Quantico actress’ latest revelation about her matching tattoos with her husband has sent the internet in awe all over again.

Priyanka, 40, who has multiple tats on her body, revealed that she and her hubby have a small checkmark and a blank square identical tattoos on their body.

In conversation with British Vogue’s February 2023 issue, PeeCee revealed the true story behind the matching ink, saying that it's a nod to Nick’s many romantic gestures in their relationship.

In a video with British Vogue published Jan. 25, the Sky Is Pink actress said, "When he proposed, he asked me that I checked all his boxes, and would I check another one?"

“I have a check and a box behind my ears,” she said in her Pieces of Me video for the magazine.

The Cool singer, 30, now has a check mark and a box to match his wife’s on the backs of his arms.

Priyanka's ink collection also features three paw prints on her ankle as a tribute to her dogs and the words "Daddy's lil girl" written in her late dad's handwriting.

Priyanka and Nick tied the knot in December 2018. The couple share a daughter named, Matli Marie Chopra Jonas.