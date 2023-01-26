Weaponised SUV that shoots pepper spray soon to hit streets

The car's powerful steel ram bumpers and military-grade tyres could destroy any parking barrier.— Rezvani Motors

With the launch of the Rezvani Vengeance, parking lot warfare may begin soon in southern California.

This upgraded SUV has bulletproof glass, blinding strobe lights, electric door handles, and wing mirrors that can shoot pepper spray — handy for putting cyclists in their place.

According to the website, which says "Vengeance is yours," the car can detect electromagnetic pulses from nuclear bombs and can even generate a thick smoke screen to fool people who are stalking you.

The car also has a loud intercom system that you can use to announce your arrival. The car's powerful steel ram bumpers and military-grade tyres could destroy any parking barrier.

A rear windscreen is oddly absent from the Vengeance (starting from $285,000 and going up to $499,000 with all the options), but of course, it would be unsafe. Instead, drivers are treated to an "augmented reality"-enhanced front camera and live video rear-view mirror.

The Vengeance is the most recent intoxicating creation to come from Irvine, California-based Rezvani Motors.

It is designed like something out of an Elon Musk fever dream with a large mass sculpted with clunky features, according to Oliver Wainwright from The Guardian. Ferris Rezvani, whose father served as an F4 Phantom jet pilot in the Iranian air force, launched the business in 2014.

Rezvani Junior chose to launch a car firm in order to "create the same high-speed pleasure of flying on the ground" after realising that he was unable to become a pilot due to a variety of health issues. He appears eager to partake in some military cosplay as well. The company's original automobile design was called Beast, and it was followed by one called Tank, of which the Vengeance is intended as the "little brother" that appeals to a wider audience.



The most terrifying aspect of this weaponised SUV monster? It is intended for regular people rather than service members.

In a popular TikTok video, family car reviewer @mobilemama shows a parent raving over the pepper spray mirrors, calling them "my favourite," while showcasing the helmets, gas masks, and bulletproof vests that come with the vehicle. She chirps, "Your kids will appreciate that a video game designer styled it. Is the Rezvani Vengeance the most secure car for you and your children, or what? Just make sure you don't pepper-spray them in the face by accident."



The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety estimates that drivers of SUVs are two to three times more likely than drivers of normal cars to kill a pedestrian in an accident.

According to Michigan research quoted by The Guardian, 30% of SUV incidents at 20–39 mph resulted in a pedestrian fatality.