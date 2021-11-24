Ghandhara Nissan to launch SUVs

KARACHI: Ghandhara Nissan Limited on Tuesday revealed that it plans to launch Chery SUVs during the current financial year.

“The company is currently engaged in pre-launch tasks of the project including establishment of dealership network, modernization and up-gradation of plant infrastructure, marketing and supply chain activities,” said the company in a notification at the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

The statement continued that the company would update the stakeholders regarding expected launch time in near future.

Ghandhara Nissan had earlier revealed its arrangement with Chery Automobile Co. Ltd of China for the launch of Chery passenger vehicles in Pakistan.

Ahmed Lakhani, senior research analyst, said the condition of roads in Pakistan and urban flooding in major cities such as Karachi have made SUVs more suitable to buyers.

The SUV segment has seen mushroom growth in the country with several new car companies, including Korean Kia and Hyundai, Malaysian Proton, Chinese MG Motors, Changan, Regal Motors and Sazgar, which have launched or plans to launch SUVs or crossover SUVs in the country.

Nearly a dozen car companies entered Pakistan’s auto industry in the aftermath of Auto Development Policy 2016-21, mainly under green-field statuses.