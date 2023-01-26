Chelsea Handler’s shocking confession about taking diabetes drug Ozempic: Deets inside

Chelsea Handler has recently opened up about taking diabetes drug Ozempic, intended for Type 2 diabetes treatment.



Speaking with host Alex Cooper on Call Her Daddy podcast, the Chelsea Lately star confessed that she did not know that she’d been prescribed this medicine, which is popular for weight loss.

“So, my anti-ageing doctor just hands it out to anybody. I didn't even know I was on it. She said, ‘If you ever want to drop five lbs., this is good’,” said the 47-year-old.

Sharing her experience of using this drug, Chelsea recalled, “I came back from a vacation and I injected myself with it.”

“I went to lunch with a girlfriend a few days later, and she was like, ‘I'm not really eating anything. I'm so nauseous, I'm on Ozempic’. And I was like, ‘I'm kind of nauseous too’. But I had just come back from Spain and was jet-lagged,” mentioned the comedian.

However, Handler pointed her that her friend questioned whether she’s sure she wasn’t on “Ozempic”.

To this, the actress responded, “I am on semaglutide.”

“That’s Ozempic,” exclaimed her friend.

Handler explained that she stopped using Ozempic once she got to know about its purpose.

“I'm not on it anymore. That's too irresponsible,” disclosed the actress.

She continued, “I'm an irresponsible drug user, but I'm not gonna take a diabetic drug. I tried it, and I'm not gonna do that. That's not for me. That's not right for me.”

Handler further stated, “I've injected about four or five of my friends with Ozempic because I realised I didn't wanna use it cause it's silly.”

“It’s for heavy people. Everyone is on Ozempic. It’s gonna backfire, something bad is gonna happen,” she added.