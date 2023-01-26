British royal family drama pushes Australians to ‘embrace republic’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s feud with the British royal family is seemingly pushing Australians to vote towards a republic, a poll recently revealed.

Resolve Strategic conducted a poll for Sydney Morning Herald which revealed that 39 per cent of voters backed for an Australian republic which was 26 percent before Queen Elizabeth II died last September.

Earlier 37 percent voters were against the constitutional shake up however the number has dropped to 31 per cent.

Prince Harry detailed on his physical altercations between him and Prince William in tell-all memoir Spare. Among other allegations, Prince Harry also claimed that Meghan Markle and he were bullied in royal circle.

Moreover, the poll also revealed that 93 percent of voters are well aware of the claims Prince Harry made against the royal family.