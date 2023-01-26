Maybe I Do star Richard Gere believes marriage is a ‘constant work’: Here’s why

Richard Gere has recently shared his thoughts about marriage while promoting his upcoming movie Maybe I Do.



In a new interview with Extra, the Pretty Woman actor said, “I've been married three times.”

Richard continued, “There's always two things are going on at the same time in any relationship is that you, as an individual, are still trying to figure out who you are, always.”

Reflecting on the marital relation, the Runaway Bride star explained, “The person that you are today was not the same person you were 50 years ago when the relationship started.”

“They're not the same person. You're not the same people together,” stated the 73-year-old.

Richard mentioned, “So it's a constant checking in to see, ‘Does this work?’ And sometimes it doesn’t.”

“You've gone in different directions and, okay, you’re in different places, and there’s not a reason to stay together anymore,” he added.

Richard, who tied the knot with Alejandra Silva in April 2018, made a rare appearance on the red carpet of his new movie’s special screening in New York.

Meanwhile, Maybe I do will release in theatres on Friday which also stars Susan Sarandon, Diane Keaton, Emma Roberts, William H. Macy and Luke Bracey.