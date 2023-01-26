Netflix 'Squid Game' star Oh Yeung-Su charged with sexual misconduct in Korea

Netflix hit series Squid Game star Oh Yeung-Su has been indicted on sexual misconduct charges, Variety reported.
The South Korean prosecutor revealed that the 78-year-old actor is accused of touching a woman in 2017.
The complaint was filed by the alleged victim against Yeung-Su in December 2021, but the authorities closed the case without any charges in April 2022. However, the prosecution reopened the investigation at the victim's request.
On the other hand, Yeung-Su denied the allegation during an interview with Korean broadcaster JTBC and said: “I just held her hand to guide the way around the lake. I apologized because [the person] said she wouldn’t make a fuss about it but it doesn’t mean that I admit the charges.”
Yeung-Su became the first Korean artist to win Golden Globes ‘Best Supporting Actor in Television’ award last year for series Squid Game.
